Global education

Seeing a better future
Billions of people in poorer countries are being held back by a lack of affordable glasses.
- 4 April 2018
- From the section Business
The world's toughest place to study?
Students in Syrian war zone refusing to give up learning.
- 28 March 2018
- From the section Business
Going home
Malala returns to Pakistan for first time
- 29 March 2018
- From the section Asia
Segregation landmark
US segregation case schoolgirl dies at 76
- 27 March 2018
- From the section US & Canada
'Real men'
A project in Kenya is teaching boys how to intervene to stop sexual violence
- 20 March 2018
- From the section Business
UK teacher wins global best teacher prize
- 18 March 2018
- From the section Family & Education
School shooting survivors reject guns for teachers
- 17 March 2018
- From the section Family & Education
The hidden aid sent back by migrant workers
- 14 March 2018
- From the section Business
Lessons delivered by boat, taxi and truck
- 7 March 2018
- From the section Business
Kenyan film school takes on Hollywood for an Oscar
- 1 March 2018
- From the section Business
'Counting every school shooting so it never seems normal'
- 21 February 2018
- From the section Business
'No school until the age of 17'... then a PhD
- 14 February 2018
- From the section Business
Going to sleep is more creative than you think
- 7 February 2018
- From the section Business
Keeping girls in education and not early marriage
- 31 January 2018
- From the section Business
England and US withdraw schools from tests in tolerance
- 24 January 2018
- From the section Business
UK university could access European funds post-Brexit
- 17 January 2018
- From the section Business
University ambitions for South Africa's township
- 10 January 2018
- From the section Business
Liberia's controversial school experiment
- 3 January 2018
- From the section Business
Sesame Street to help teach Syrian refugees
- 20 December 2017
- From the section Family & Education
Helping to keep girls in India in school
- 20 December 2017
- From the section Business
Egyptian mummy's secrets revealed by hi-tech laboratory
- 6 December 2017
- From the section Business
The nursery in Amsterdam's red-light district
- 29 November 2017
- From the section Business
PIRLS tests: Russia top, N. Ireland and England in top 10
- 5 December 2017
- From the section Family & Education
Pisa tests: Singapore first place in school rankings
- 6 December 2016
- From the section Family & Education
TIMSS tests: Singapore tops global maths rankings
- 29 November 2016
- From the section Family & Education
Canadian winner of world's best teacher
- 19 March 2017
- From the section Family & Education