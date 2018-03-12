Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption There was an unexpected distraction during a live interview on BBC News

The moment Prof Robert E Kelly was interrupted by his young children during a live interview with BBC News has been viewed millions of times and has become a viral phenomenon.

Prof Kelly's home office set-up - with neat piles of books, a world map hung on the wall and an infamously unlocked door - has become an instantly recognisable sight for many.

However, when Prof Kelly did a round of interviews on Friday about the latest developments in North Korea, some on social media noticed something was amiss and were worried.

Many were concerned that the familiar backdrop was missing and lamented the fact another impromptu appearance by the professor's children was no longer possible.

Journalist Ross Kempsell suggested that the Professor had repositioned his webcam so it no longer faced his office door.

The interruption won TV Moment of the Year Award at the 2018 Broadcast TV Awards.

Many took to Twitter to share their disappointment that the door, which was flung open by the Professor's young daughter Marion, was no longer in shot.

Shame. We should get up a petition to have it moved back. Even if no-one ever comes through that door again, the anticipation is delicious 👶👧😍🚪 — iknowhim (@iknowhim) March 9, 2018

Some speculated that the new angle of the webcam obscured a series of recently installed obstacles and safety precautions to stop any future intrusion by roaming toddlers.

Others still hoped that Marion would make an appearance in her father's new set-up.

I would give anything for her to poke her head through those blinds next to him 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tilly Tunt (@Tillytunt) March 11, 2018

As the speculation grew, Prof Kelly took to Twitter to assure fretting users.

The professor explained he was currently travelling and broadcasting from his laptop. He confirmed that once home, his usual set-up would return.

This has been re-tweeted 1200 times, so I guess I should say this was only bc I am traveling and had to use a laptop. Once I'm home, it will be the same set-up as always. https://t.co/6bjc1wFT5O — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 11, 2018

People responded to the professor's reassurance to express their joy that the scene of the famous interview intrusion would by back on display.

Phew! Would hate to think you have prevented the frisson of risk that 'that thing' may happen again!😉 — jane w (@bikerjaney) March 11, 2018

While most were satisfied by the professor's response, others were keen to secure one further reassurance from Prof Kelly.