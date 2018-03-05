Image copyright Getty Images/BBC

A Florida teacher has been "removed from the classroom" after it was discovered she had a double life hosting a white nationalist podcast.

By day, Dayanna Volitich taught social studies at Crystal River Middle School in Florida. By night, the 25-year-old took on the pseudonym Tiana Dalichov and presented a podcast voicing white nationalist rhetoric.

In an episode from the Unapologetic podcast - which at the time of writing is accessible online - a guest calls for white supremacist teachers in schools and Ms Volitich as Tiana Dalichov replies: "I'm absolutely one of them."

You may also like:

The local school governing body, Citrus County School District, stated on Facebook that Ms Volitich has been "removed from the classroom" while they investigate.

And according to local news reports, a statement has been released on behalf of Ms Volitich describing the podcast as "political satire and exaggeration", and adds "none of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum".

On Twitter, Tiana Dalichov courted controversy. In tweets which have since been deleted, she claimed that "Islam's entire ideology is literally built on violence" and says she was once banned from Twitter for "educating people on the horrors of Islam".

Image copyright Google/Twitter/Tiana Dalichov

In an episode called Growth of Islam from her podcast, Ms Volitich - under the Tiana Dalichov pseudonym - calls it "scary" that "your political opinions all of a sudden have so much influence over your job", adding: "If you say something against Islam, and someone gets offended by what you have said, your job is literally on the line and oftentimes you will lose it."

Ms Volitich appeared to be concerned that she was correct with this assertion, as she attempted to delete all evidence of Tiana Dalichov online, including removing her Twitter account and the podcast's website.

But after a Huffington Post article discovered Ms Volitich and Dalichov to be the same person, people began sharing archived screenshots from the Dalichov account on social media, including a photo from Dalichov's Twitter profile besides Ms Volitich's official photograph on her school's website.

Skip Twitter post by @krassenstein This is Dayanna Volitich, a 25-year-old social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School in FL



She has a White Nationalist Podcast, in which she says Muslims should be eradicated from the earth. She also brags about teaching her views in school.



RETWEET to @CrystalRiver_FL pic.twitter.com/x38F4iWeMj — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) March 4, 2018 Report

A popular comment on Reddit, posted the email addresses of the school's principal and board members, and encouraged users to "create change" by sending them an email containing the line, "institutes of education are no place for this slavery-era rhetoric and I hope she is quickly removed from employment".

Other users reacted with anger as they called for Ms Volitich to be sacked, including one user whose post was liked over a thousand times.

Skip Twitter post by @LibyaLiberty "a 25-year-old social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School in Florida, has been secretly hosting the white nationalist podcast 'Unapologetic' under the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov” and bragging about teaching her views in a public school.."



Hope she ends up 'Unemployed'. https://t.co/HmgTn39bpj — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) March 3, 2018 Report

But some users defended Ms Volitich, with one person calling it a "violation of our constitution" to sack her, while another asked: "So once you become a teacher you're not allowed an opinion?"

A third person supported the integrity of Ms Volitich's teaching and that she has been honest about her views.

Skip Twitter post by @Iam_AlexRoberts She didn't even tell her students who she would vote for. She taught the required curriculum. When she was asked for her personal opinion she was honest. All she's guilty of is having a set of beliefs different from the beliefs of others. — Alex Roberts (@Iam_AlexRoberts) March 4, 2018 Report

While another on Facebook who claimed she went to school with Ms Volitich called her "sweet and very kind" and added, "it's hard for me to believe this is the same girl".