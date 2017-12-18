Image copyright Getty Images

She's known for the no nonsense, down to earth attitude that propelled her to fame on TV show Gogglebox. Now Scarlett Moffatt is getting real about filtered pictures of women on social media.

The 2016 winner of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and now presenter of dating show Streetmate, posted two selfies side by side on Instagram showcasing two very different looks, along with a warning for young girls.

In one picture a natural-faced Scarlett smiles into the camera. The other shows the TV personality in full make-up with her features accentuated by a Snapchat filter.

"To all all you young girls (and older ladies) out there don't believe all you see on social media," she posted on Sunday.

"This goes to show what make-up and a filter can do. Love who you are and don't compare yourself to anybody else. As Dr Seuss once said.... Today you are You, that is truer than true . There is no one alive who is Youer than You."

The 27-year-old's post has been liked more than 180,000 times on Instagram with many praising her decision to share the photos.

"You are such a great role model for young women. I am a mum of 2 girls and think it's great seeing this, thanks," commented one Instagram user.

Another mum who also responded to Ms Moffatt's Instagram post commented: "Brilliant post... I've shown my 13-year-old daughter this ... so important for our young girls to know what real life looks like and not life through a filter. Thank you."

On Twitter there was similar reaction when the image was posted to Ms Moffatt's Twitter page where the post has been liked almost 2,000 times.

Skip Twitter post by @Annaperrin16 Thank you for posting this, I have granddaughter who use filters all the time on their pictures. To be able to show them the stunning pic of you, I hope will show them that beauty should be natural..not pixilated. Xx — Anna perrin (@Annaperrin16) December 17, 2017 Report

Another tweet read: "Thank you - my daughters confidence is so low due to pressure from peers & her idols as they look 'perfect' - just shown her your tweet to inspire her!"

Others who were also inspired by the post shared their own make-up free selfies.

"I woke up like this"

It's not the first time celebrities have shared images on social media of themselves without make-up.

Holly Willoughby, Susanna Reid, and Kirstie Allsopp are just some of the other TV presenters who have posted make-up free images on Instagram.

The trend to post natural images is also popular among artists in the US. Celebrities stateside posting unfiltered photos include Alicia Keys, Tyra Banks, and Cameron Diaz.

A popular hashtag often accompanying these make-up free images is #NoFilter, although model and TV presenter Tyra Banks warned in a post she shared in 2015 about the use of the term.

"You know how people say #nofilter but you know there's a freakin' filter on their pic? Or maybe there's a smidge of retouching going on but they're lying and saying it's all raw & real? Well, this morn, I decided to give you a taste of the really real me," she said in the post that has been liked more than 216,000 times.

Last year Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley also issued a warning about the pressure to look perfect on social media when she posted a photo and the words, "I woke up like this #nofilter #nomakeup" written on it.

She said: "Social media is great but also a bit scary 'cause what people post is the most filtered, most carefully chosen and cleverly edited moments of their lives."