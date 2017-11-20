The 7-year-old neuroscientist wowing the internet
By BBC Trending What's popular and why
- 20 November 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Meet Amoy Antunet, a girl with big ambitions in the world of science. How does her dad respond to online comments calling him a "pushy parent"?
Video journalist: Natalia Zuo
Producer: Jonathan Griffin
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.