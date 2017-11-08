Image copyright @PolitiFact Image caption Fact-checking website PolitiFact was unimpressed with the slew of 280 character Twitter jokes

No longer will Twitter users have to condense their thoughts to a mere 140 characters - the majority will now have double that to play with.

Good news, right?

While some have welcomed the rollout, which comes after a test launched in September, not all of Twitter's users are over the moon.

The hashtag #280Characters has been shared close to 350,000 times since the announcement on Tuesday. The reaction has been....well, it's been mixed.

Some were keen to make full use of all the new space. After all budding mathematicians or all-round show-offs are no longer limited to just the first 140 digits of pi.

And the entire first verse of classic 1990s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is but a click of a button away.

Skip Twitter post by @mrjafri Finally Can Say This...

Now

this

is

the

story

all

about

how

My

life

got

flipped,

turned

upside

down

And

I'd

like

to

take

a

minute

just

sit

right

there

I'll

tell

you

how

I

became

the

prince

of

a

town

called

Bel Air #280characters pic.twitter.com/KuxIBg2MKx — Ziggy (@mrjafri) November 8, 2017 Report

The US National Basketball Referees Association cautiously hoped the elevated character limits may usher in a new era of calm, reasonable and grammatically coherent Twitter discourse. It's good to dream big.

Skip Twitter post by @OfficialNBARefs Now that we all have #280Characters, we expect your Twitter complaints about specific calls against your favorite teams to be calm, well-reasoned, and full of complete sentences. Thanks in advance for this positive step forward in basketball officiating-related discourse." — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) November 7, 2017 Report

But others made the case for brevity.

CNN correspondent David McKenzie was among those calling for restraint, while the team behind BBC TV show QI offered an insight into what Britain's most celebrated wordsmith William Shakespeare may have made of it.

Other Twitter users were bemused by the company's priorities. Social media user Brian Adams was among many who used their extra characters to demand a different innovation.

Skip Twitter post by @BrianRossAd All we wanted was an edit button.

All we wanted was an edit button.

All we wanted was an edit button.

All we wanted was an edit button.

All we wanted was an edit button.

All we wanted was an edit button

All we wanted was an edit button. #280characters — Brian Ross Adams (@BrianRossAd) November 7, 2017 Report

In a blog post announcing the news, Twitter said just 5% of tweets sent during the trial were longer than 140 characters.

"We - and many of you - were concerned that timelines may fill up with 280 character tweets, and people with the new limit would always use up the whole space," said product manager Aliza Rosen.

"But that didn't happen.

"People in the test got very excited about the extra space in the beginning and many tweets went way beyond 140. We expect to see some of this novelty effect spike again with this week's launch and expect it to resume to normal behaviour soon after."