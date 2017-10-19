What sex scandal? 'Kannywood' reacts to Hollywood

Image copyright TWITTER/RAHAMA SADAU Image caption A popular actress once told the BBC she had been pressured to indulge in sexual acts

The Hausa-language film industry which is very popular in northern Nigeria has never been a fried to the people of the region.

The industry which is called Kannywood got its name from Kano, northern Nigeria's centre of commerce, and offers hundreds of thousand jobs to the teaming youth of the region.

Kannywood movies mostly dwell on love and marriage, and are being watched by thousands households in mostly Hausa-speaking countries and regions like northern Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Cameroon, Chad and even by diasporas in Saudi Arabia, US and the UK.

Religious and cultural custodians have fiercely been waging war against the industry, saying most of their movies are contrary to the teachings of Islam and Hausa culture, which the movie makers always claim to protect.

Most of the Kannywood stars are educationally-handicapped because they barely finish Higher schools before moving into the film industry.

The actresses, who mostly come from families with less respect, are being seen as "prostitutes" who could not "guide" the societies via film making.

Video of a Kannywood actress having sex with someone was once leaked to the press, and the whole world came crumbling for them.

Kano state's film censor board immediately cracked on the film makers - jailing some while banning the whole industry for "immoral behaviours".

A leading actress was also banned from the film industry by the main industry body because of her "immoral" behaviour late last year.

Rahama Sadau caused offence by "hugging and cuddling" pop star Classiq in a video.

Even though the film industry has in recent years been making frantic efforts to redeem its image through the production of religiously and culturally-accepted movies, the northern part of Nigeria still views it with suspicion.

So when news of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein broke early this month, the Kannywood came to the limelight once again.

Many industry watchers accuse producers and directors of sexually-exploiting the actresses before they agree to cast them in their movies.

A very popular actress had once told me she was being persistently pressured by the film directors for sexual acts before they make her a cast in their films.

"I resisted all their sexual advances, but it wasn't an easy experience", she added.

She couldn't come out publicly to say it because of stigma. The blame will be shifted from the producers and directors to the actresses because of religious and cultural factors.

The society will obviously rely on Islam that doesn't allow a lady to mingle with a man that's not her relative in order to not have sexual attachment to prove their point.

Image copyright FINESSE ENTERTAINMENT Image caption A video of an actress "hugging and cuddling" rocked the industry

A popular Kannywood actor and producer Ali Nuhu tells the BBC that he's never heard an actress being pressured to have sex with producers.

"I spent more than 25 years here but i have never heard of it [sexual harassment] and I won't agree with anyone that makes such a claim. Besides, we have a committee that supervises such kind of activities yet there was never a complain about sexual harassment."

Most social media users in northern Nigeria agree that Kannywood stars, especially the ladies, are being sexually abused by the directors.

Hafeez Shehu says "It is not a surprised if a Kannywood actress is sexually-abused. What do you think of someone that leaves her home to go and sleep somewhere? She will naturally be pushed over by whoever wants to sleep with her".

Another user Ibrahim Mansur Funtua opines that "There are good and bad eggs within the Kannywood industry. I am of the view that some actresses are being lured into sex for financial favours. However there are good ones among them that won't tolerate the nonsense of film directors and producers.".

Blog by Nasidi Adamu Yahaya, BBC Hausa

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.