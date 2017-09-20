Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How the Mexico earthquake struck

More than 200 people have died, including children at school, following a strong earthquake in central Mexico.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake came shortly after many had just finished taking part in an earthquake drill, exactly 32 years after a Mexico City earthquake killed thousands.

Across the world, people have taken to social media to share information and express solidarity.

The hashtag #FuerzaMexico, or strength to Mexico, has been shared more than a million times since the tremors started on Tuesday afternoon.

In Mexico, social media is also being used to organise volunteers. Posts shared using the hashtag #MexicoUnido, or Mexico united, include instructions to those wishing to help, as well as countless faces - children, partners and loved ones - who may be missing. Others used the hashtag to offer places to stay to those unable to return to their homes.

The Plaza Condesa, an entertainment venue, tweeted a list of those it said had been confirmed rescued in one area of Mexico City. Many responded with pictures of missing loved ones.

Emergency workers and volunteers have worked through the night and into the morning to search for people trapped in the rubble of fallen buildings.

In one widely-shared post, social media user Alfonso Durazzo paid tribute to all those involved in the relief effort.

"After the earthquake and in the midst of crisis," he tweeted, "the solidarity of the Mexicans takes people out of the ruins".

A picture of a tired worker, travelling on the Mexico City metro system, captured the mood of many.

"We recognise the volunteers and fire officers for their rescue work in areas affected by the earthquake," the official account for Mexico City's metro network tweeted. "Thank you."

Mexican footballer Javier Hernandez, who plays in the Premier League for West Ham United, was among those to express shock and concern after the earthquake.

"Shocked by what is happening in my Mexico," he wrote.

"We need to come together to help."

Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez, who was born in Guadalajara, offered prayers to his "Mexican brothers", saying "it is time to help all those affected".

Actors Gael Garcia Bernal and Eva Longoria also called on people to come together.

"Let's hug each other tightly and respond to this with love and solidarity," Mr Bernal tweeted. "Let's all help each other."

Ms Longoria tweeted to confirm that her family was ok and offered prayers to all those affected.

