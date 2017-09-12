Why is US Senator Ted Cruz trending for porn?

Image copyright Reuters

A US Republican senator who once defended a ban on masturbation appears to have 'liked' a pornographic video on social media.

The Twitter account of Ted Cruz, the former lawyer who ran for US president in 2016, 'liked' the two-minute video by @SexuallPosts on Monday.

It is not known who was using the Texas Senator's account at the time.

Senator Cruz has not commented on the incident. However, Catherine Frazier, his senior communications adviser, posted: "The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter."

But although the video was 'unliked' after 40 minutes, it was too late.

Image copyright @TedCruz/@SexuallPosts/realitykings.com

By Tuesday morning, Mr Cruz, who is known for his conservative social views, was trending worldwide - with jokes, photoshopped images, memes and more than 200,000 tweets - as some realised they might have more in common with the senator than previously thought.

Skip Twitter post by @paulapoundstone I think this Ted Cruz thing has finally brought us together as a Nation. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) September 12, 2017 Report

One of the first reactions was disbelief at discovering that the senator, who last year voted in favour of an amendment to the Republican Party platform describing pornography as a "public health crisis" that destroys lives, had apparently been caught in the act.

"Can't believe I just caught Ted Cruz slipping," wrote @BobSamurai.

The timing of the 'like' - on the same day as the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks - did not go unnoticed.

One tweet pointing it out was shared more than 10,000 times and liked 43,000 times, more than any other.

Skip Twitter post by @elijahdaniel ted cruz liking porn on twitter on 9/11 is wild there's literally no way we don't live in the matrix — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) September 12, 2017 Report

Others highlighted the irony of Senator Cruz's 'like' in light of his work as Texas solicitor general in 2003-2008 to ban sex toys.

There is no right "to stimulate one's genitals" his team argued at the time, which comedian Eric Andre reminded people of.

Image copyright @EricAndre

Image copyright @funnyordir

Meanwhile, the porn industry was delighted about the attention given to them.

Image copyright @SexuallPosts

Image copyright @Pornhub

But mostly there was gentle mockery of the incident.

Skip Twitter post by @headfallsoff ted cruz's social intern has boring taste in porn — j a c k s o n (@headfallsoff) September 12, 2017 Report

"In divisive times like these it gives me great comfort that all American can join together to make fun of Ted Cruz," commented sportswriter Molly Knight.

Journalist Andrea Grimes summed up America's Monday night: "I was going to stop drinking wine and go to sleep like a real adult but I see there are many hours of Ted Cruz jokes to retweet in front of me."

Mr Cruz has however previously admitted to viewing porn.

In his 2015 autobiography A Time for Truth he describes watching pornography with Supreme Court justices to research a case.

By BBC UGC & Social news