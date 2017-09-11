The online bot that buys just one brand of clothes
By Natalia Zuo BBC Trending
- 11 September 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Why are people using software to buy clothes from one trendy retailer?
Video Journalist: Natalia Zuo
Reporter: Anisa Subedar
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.