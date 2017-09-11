The online bot that buys just one brand of clothes

By Natalia Zuo BBC Trending
  • 11 September 2017
Media playback is unsupported on your device

Why are people using software to buy clothes from one trendy retailer?

Video Journalist: Natalia Zuo

Reporter: Anisa Subedar

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.

Related Topics