Marco Rubio and Ivanka Trump respond to failed hug gags

Ever had that awkward moment when you go in for a hug but the receiver doesn't really seem into it?

Republican Senator Marco Rubio knows the feeling. He was attending a business meeting on Tuesday with President Trump's daughter Ivanka when he was snapped in this failed interaction.

Social media users were quick to notice the weirdness.

One Twitter user posted: " Nothing about @IvankaTrump's body language invites this hug from @marcorubio."

While another joked: "Love to engage in that famous human show of affection, the hug."

Twitter investigation

Hours after the awkward exchange Senator Rubio responded to the jokes being made at his expense with a series of humorous tweets.

Minutes later and with the "investigation" underway, Rubio offered further evidence of the interaction.

Senator Rubio then reaches out to social media users for help.

One user obliged with this image:

Later, the senator posted new pictures appearing to show a less awkward encounter. But the jokes kept on coming.

Finally Senator Rubio decided to close his investigation by claiming there was no hug.

What began as a joke about a embarrassing hug quickly turned into criticism as social media users responded to the senator's mock investigation.

One user tweeted: "Hilarious, sure, covfefe even thrown in, but can you, ya know, give us some details on the health care bill? thanks."

And another posted: "Dude you're already pretty bad at your job, don't be bad at comedy, too."

On Wednesday morning, hours after it seemed the matter was closed, there was a plot twist as Ivanka Trump herself took to Twitter with her own response:

"Anonymous sources say @marcorubio planned the alleged failed hug. I have no comment (but I would have hugged him anyway!)".

She tweeted again stating the whole thing was 'fake news' but confirmed a hug did take place and it was more than satisfactory.

