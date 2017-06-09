Shock, joy and nerves: the minute we saw the exit poll

by Alex Dackevych BBC Trending
  • 9 June 2017
As the exit poll pointed to a hung parliament - social media responded with shock, joy, and nerves.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

