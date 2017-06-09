Shock, joy and nerves: the minute we saw the exit poll
by Alex Dackevych BBC Trending
9 June 2017
As the exit poll pointed to a hung parliament - social media responded with shock, joy, and nerves.
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.