Londoners share images of unity and strength after Westminster attack

Londoners are showing strength and unity following the terror attack in Westminster using hashtags including #WeAreNotAfraid, #WeStandTogether, #LondonIsOpen and #UnitedTogether.

Four people were killed in the attack on Wednesday - a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, PC Keith Palmer and the attacker - and several others remain in hospital.

One image being shared on social reads: "What divides human beings is small and mean, what unites human beings is huge and wonderful."

It showed people of different faiths standing together against a backdrop of London.

One of the images that was most shared on social media on Thursday is from a board giving the "Quote of the Day" at Tower Hill Station.

The message read: "The flower that blooms in adversity is the rarest and most beautiful of them all."

And users shared similar messages from other tube stations. One message said to have been written at Tottenham Court Road tube station said: "We stand together!"

And Oval tube station's thought of the day was similar, promoting a message of fearlessness.

Tooting's board said: "United we stand, divided we fall."

Though some of the tube writings being shared appeared to be fake, many people - including NHS doctor Ranj Singh, shared them as a message of hope.

One read: "All terrorists are politely reminded that THIS IS LONDON and whatever you do to us, we will drink tea and jolly well carry one. Thank you."

In a similar manner, one man tweeted: "No place for terrorism, only tea. #WeAreNotAfraid"

Londoners also shared artwork created by Italian artist Diego Cusano, showing a teardrop over an illustration of Big Ben.

Many showed the iconic Big Ben, with the hashtag WeStandTogether.

One illustration of the clock tower and the London Eye spelled out the words: "I love London."

A London-based woman who shared the above image said: "Hope is stronger than fear. When we stand together, we are much stronger than those who incite fear."

The Royal Albert Hall, which holds the proms concerts each year, posted that it remains "open to all".

And the Metropolitan Police tweeted an image showing police officers across London standing together to honour those who had lost their lives in the attack.

While several users on Facebook and Twitter came together to honour officer PC Keith Palmer by sharing an image of the British flag with a thin blue line across and some changed their online profile pictures to a blue line.

