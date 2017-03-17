Miliband's joke steals Osborne's limelight and Iranians denounce a crackdown on Telegram

Image copyright Bauer Media Image caption Will the Milifans be happy?

Politicians and journalists ponder alternative jobs after news that MP George Osborne will edit a London newspaper, Iranians criticise a crackdown on Telegram users in the run-up to the presidential election and some supporters of the US president cancel their trips to Hawaii.

Ed Miliband will be editor of Heat

What would celebrity mags look like if Ed Miliband ran them?

After the former Labour leader joked that he will edit Heat magazine, his twitter followers have been wondering just that.

He was tweeting after the real announcement that Conservative MP and former Chancellor George Osborne is to become editor of the London Evening Standard newspaper.

"Can't wait for take on ex on the beach," said one user.

Mr Miliband's journalistic abilities are being questioned though - 'Do you know enough about the Kardashians?' one follower mused.

There were other job announcements too as social media users reacted with surprise to the news that the Mr Osborne will edit the newspaper while continuing his work as MP and as advisor to city firm Black Rock.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Will politician Michael Gove take up a job at NME?

BBC correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones drew attention to Mr Osborne's possible conflict of interests when he announced he will become CEO of Google but continue reporting technology news in the afternoons.

Ed Vaizey MP suggested he is thinking about joining Channel 4 as their chief executive, while Green MP Caroline Lucas said "proud to announce am accepting post of news editor at the Sun #inappopriateAppointments".

There was speculation about Mr Osborne's deputy editor too when journalist Simon Hattenstone suggested it might be a job for Justin Bieber.

Others commented that Mr Osborne's experience as a journalist was limited.

Andrew Neil pointed out that his previous lack of experience as an editor was criticised when he became editor of the Sunday Times.

And Number 10 Downing Street's resident twitter cat drew attention to the Standard's coverage of George Osborne's stint at Chancellor in 2013.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Larry the Cat drawing attention to the Evening Standard's coverage of George Osborne's budget

Marion Kelly made an appearance of course.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Marion for editor?

Some other George's have had a turbulent day too.

George Osborn, a journalist, got more than a few erroneous mentions: "To clarify, @George_Osborne is becoming the editor of the Evening Standard. I am not. Yet..."

Image copyright BBC Monitoring Image caption Several popular Telegram pages in Iran have been blocked or hijacked

Iranians on social targeted in heightened crackdown

Iranian social media users are condemning a recent crackdown on popular channels on Telegram, the instant messaging service whose majority of users come from Iran.

A dozen administrators of popular Telegram channels in the country have been detained and several channels - both reformist and supportive of the moderate government of President Hassan Rouhani- were blocked or hijacked.

Some of these channels include the reformist "eslahatalabannews" and presidential supporters "havadaranhasanrohani96".

"The goal behind the arrest of the administrators of Telegram channels is very clear: Blocking the strongest currently available outlet for disseminating free information," one user said.

Many social media users say the move shows that reformists and pro-government groups are coming under pressure from hardliners ahead of the May presidential election, in an attempt to prevent the re-election the current president.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Iran's next presidential election is due to be held on 19 May

On Thursday, Iran's prosecutor-general instructed authorities to counter violations on social media platforms in the upcoming elections.

Reformist MP Mahmoud Sadeqi criticised the arrests in a tweet calling on the president and the judiciary not be "indifferent" to the violation of citizen's rights.

Several Twitter users urged the MP to try to free the detained administrators ahead of the Iranian New Year holidays on 20 March.

But others told the MP to take more action on the matter in parliament instead of on social media.

Twitter and Facebook are generally blocked in Iran and Telegram is the most politically inclusive social media platform in the country.

The former Iranian president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, made headlines early this month when he joined Twitter - despite previously banning it under his rule.

To boycott or not to boycott?

Fancy a vacation? Hawaii may or may not be in the cards - depending on your politics.

Hours before US President Donald Trump's new and revised travel ban was due to come into effect on Thursday, a federal judge in Hawaii blocked it.

Hawaii's attorney general said the ban violated the constitution while Mr Trump said it decision was an "unprecedented judicial overreach".

And a Twitter hashtag war between supporters and opponents of the president ensued, with the former calling for a boycott on travel to Hawaii.

One user scolded Hawaiians telling them to "let the grownups run the mainland".

Image copyright Twitter/@FiveRights

Another called for Hawaii to be ceded from the US: "Hawaii is no legitimate part of America. It doesn't share out culture, our heritage, or our values. Let's give it to Japan."

"Why should Hawaii, who is thousands of miles away from the rest of the country, control who can come in. I don't think so," a young supporter of the president said.

Virginia-based Scott Presler, said that the US was "importing people who want to murder us".

Theresa, from California, tweeted that the Hawaii ruling prompted her to change her vacation plans from Hawaii to Florida.

And one user who was for the ban gave a Hawaiian twist to the Islamic phrase "Allahu Akbar" or "God is Great".

Image copyright Twitter/@Ten_GOP

But the hashtag was also used by opponents of the president who said a Hawaii boycott by Trump supporters would "turn it even more into the paradise it is".

A Hawaii local added that she was proud of her home, which was a "place comprised of immigrants and many, many beautiful cultures".

While one user elaborated that Hawaii would be the next vacation destination, with it being free of "all the bigots and xenophobes".

Image copyright Twitter/@sahluwal

"Fastest way to increase tourism to Hawaii? Tell the rest of the world Trump supporters aren't coming. Cha-ching," one user said.

And one Maryland-based called on anyone giving up their Hawaii plane tickets and hotel reservations to slide them on to him.

What would Lilo and Stitch make of all of this?

By the UGC and Social News team; Additional reporting by BBC Monitoring's Iran team