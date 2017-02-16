Elon Musk's offer to German 'hero', and 'LOL' shirt for sale after Kim Jong-nam poisoning

Image copyright AP

Tesla chief Elon Musk offers free repairs to a German saviour, and a replica of the "LOL" T-shirt worn by a woman thought to be one of the suspects in the death of North Korea's leader went on sale in China before being taken down.

Elon Musk offers free repair to German 'hero'

Tesla chief Elon Musk is offering free repairs to a man who sacrificed his Tesla car to save an unconscious driver near Munich, Germany.

According to local media and the car blog Jalopnik, while driving in his Tesla Model S, Manfred Kick noticed another car swerving towards the traffic barrier with the driver looking unconscious behind the wheel.

He pulled in front of the Volkswagen Passat and applied his brakes, managing to stop both vehicles. Both cars were damaged in the incident, but Mr Kick may have saved the unconscious driver's life.

Moved by the report, Mr Musk made the German Tesla owner an offer he could not refuse.

Image copyright Twitter/@elonmusk

And social media users are just as impressed.

"Anyone who puts their $70,000+ car on the line to keep a total stranger safe is a bit of a stud in my book," tweeted a user at Mr Musk.

But some have been so inspired by Mr Kick's bravery that they are demanding even more.

"Well done to the Mr Tesla Hero. Now, can he save the rest of us and the world?" asked another user.

We're still waiting for his response to that one.

Image copyright EPA

'LOL' shirt up for grabs in China

While Malaysian authorities are investigating the death of Kim Jong-nam, the brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a T-shirt similar to the one worn by a woman being touted as a suspect was reportedly available for 6,324 yuan (£738; $922) on Taobao, one of China's largest online shopping platforms.

It is believed Kim died after being attacked with some form of chemical by two women at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The grainy CCTV image of a woman wearing a T-shirt with the letters "LOL" printed on the front was first broadcast in South Korea and Malaysia and has since been widely shared by media sources around the world.

Although Malaysian police have confirmed the arrest of two female suspects, it is not clear the woman in the white top is one of them.

Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reports the top appeared on Taobao as the "same T-shirt worn by North Korean female spy", and was subsequently taken down after being recirculated on the internet.

Apple Daily published a photo of the offer, which was apparently accompanied by the same grainy image. No photo or details about the actual T-shirt can be seen in the advert, but we do know it was being offered in different sizes.

Image copyright Taobao/Apple Daily

Chinese social media users were speculating later on the micro-blogging service Sina Weibo if the listing was genuine or an attempt by an individual to cash in on a major news story.

Additional reporting by Jeff Li from BBC Monitoring

Image copyright Twitter/@SCENE

Breakup video triggers 'overwhelming' response

A video of a woman attempting to find out why her ex-boyfriend cheated on her multiple times has gone viral on social media, generating thousands of posts and memes.

The six-minute video features Kourtney and Leonard sat in front of each other discussing their breakup.

Leonard tells Kourtney that he had lost count of the number times he was involved in affairs. Shocked by the revelation, Kourtney walks out of the discussion halfway through before returning to ask more questions.

The video has since been retweeted 145,000 times. #HurtBae began trending soon afterwards, and has so far been used over 350,000 times on social media platforms.

Many users offered their support to Kourtney, who can be seen shedding tears at the end of the clip.

"#HurtBae is a lesson. If you are not serious don't get started. Don't awaken a woman's heart if you have no intentions to love her right," was one user's take.

Another user said Kourtney's experience is "a reality for many".

The sheer number of posts drove Kourtney to thank people on Instagram for what she described as an "overwhelming" response.