Image caption A "world trade war looms" - at least according to the i's front page headline - after the US imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico. A British plea for an exemption on the huge levies - first announced by Donald Trump in March - was rejected, the paper reports.

Image caption The Financial Times says the US move amounts to the opening shot in a trade war with three of its biggest trading partners. It sets the stage for a round of tit-for-tat tariffs just days ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders, the FT adds.

Image caption The trade war looks set to put jobs at risk and push up prices, says the Metro. The paper says Theresa May tried to dissuade Donald Trump from slapping the 25% levy on UK steel - with its headline asking "What 'special' relationship?".

Image caption The Guardian highlights the impact the US decision has had already - saying European and Canadian leaders reacted swiftly and angrily. The announcement sent shudders through global financial markets, it reports.

Image caption The Times reports the plea by the international trade secretary calling on Brussels to step back from a trade war. Liam Fox did not rule out UK counter-measures but urged calm on all sides, says the paper.

Image caption With the headline "Red Rom throws his toys out of the Prem" and a mocked-up picture of Roman Abramovich as a baby, the Sun leads on the decision by the Chelsea owner to put the redevelopment of the club's Stamford Bridge stadium on hold. The paper says the Russian billionaire turned his back on the UK after being caught in a wrangle over his visa renewal.

Image caption The Daily Mirror gives over more than half of its front page to a photo of a bare-chested Aidan Turner in the new series of the BBC's Poldark - with its headline noting "he still can't afford a shirt". Its lead story reports claims the Conservatives accepted a £50,000 donation from a banker with links to President Putin on the day Theresa May was condemning Moscow over the attack on a former Russian spy in Salisbury.

Image caption The same picture of Aidan Turner appears on the front of the Daily Mail, with the image also inspiring a comment piece from Jan Moir, wondering "why is it OK for women to ogle men?". The Mail's main story reports comments from the head of Ofsted that some children are starting school unable to speak properly or dress themselves.

Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on US research into a blood test that is able to detect 10 types of cancer several years before a person falls ill. The breakthrough is being hailed as a "holy grail", it reports, with the head of the NHS saying it could be available in the UK within five years. Aidan Turner is also on its front page, and the Telegraph notes that when a similar image was used to promote the period drama in 2015, the actor took issue, declaring "it's not a stripper show".

Image caption An NHS nurse with terminal cancer is on the front of the Daily Express after the paper's readers pledged £90,000 to allow her to buy drugs not available on the health service. Laura Harris, 43, from Barnstaple, says the generosity is allowing her precious extra moments with her family.

The US imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico is the main story for several papers.

"US pushes allies to brink of trade war", is the headline in the Guardian.

For the i, it's "World trade war looms as Trump hits allies with tariffs".

For the Times, there is nothing good to be said of it. It will damage economic relations between the US and three of its biggest trading partners, but also harm the US economy by raising prices of imports.

In the Telegraph's view, industrial protectionism may be popular with Trump supporters, but it is ultimately self-defeating.

The Daily Mirror says Brexiteers need to explain how easily we will be able to stand up to US bullying once we leave the EU - and whether they still believe we can get a favourable trade deal from a protectionist president.

The Financial Times says the decision sets the stage for a round of tit-for-tat tariffs among some of the world's largest economies just days ahead of the G7 summit in Canada.

In Canada, the Vancouver Sun reports that Ottawa is imposing its own tariffs on a long list of US products that includes everything from flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens.

According to the Sun, David Davis plans to break the Brexit deadlock by giving Northern Ireland joint UK and EU status, plus a border buffer zone.

Under the blueprint, Northern Ireland would operate a joint regime of EU and British regulations so it can trade freely with both.

In its leader column, the Sun describes the plan as imaginative, but says it fears Mr Davis is wasting his energy. Brussels will bin it in seconds, it warns.

Holy grail

The Daily Telegraph leads with a new blood test that scientists say is able to detect 10 types of cancer several years before a person falls ill.

It says the breakthrough is being hailed as a major step towards the "holy grail" of curing cancer.

US trials on 1,400 patients found the simple procedure to identify DNA markers worked with up to 90% accuracy. It could become available on the NHS within five years, the paper adds.

"Thank you!" is the headline in the Daily Express - conveying the sentiments of a nurse with terminal cancer after the paper's readers raised tens of thousands of pounds to pay for a life-extending drug that's not available on the NHS.

The paper says the therapy for bowel cancer has given Laura Harris - a 43-year-old mother of three from Barnstaple in Devon - extra precious time with her family.

He's back

For its lead, the Daily Mail reports that the head of Ofsted is to warn that children are starting school unable to speak properly, dress themselves or even use the toilet.

In an address to nursery leaders in London, Amanda Spielman will highlight the rising number of pre-school children who are not taught basic speech or hygiene.

The paper says it is a damning verdict on the standard of some modern-day parenting.

Finally, a picture of a bare-chested Aidan Turner - the Poldark actor - emerging from the Cornish surf in just a pair of breeches - is on most front pages.

The Daily Mail says that ever since that scene of him scything topless in the first series of the BBC period drama, fans have been desperate for another glimpse of Turner's toned torso.

The actor - who plays Captain Ross Poldark - is quoted in the Daily Mirror as saying of his latest exposure: "It was pretty cold. It was September and it wasn't pleasant."