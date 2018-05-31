The words "back from the dead" appear in several headlines reporting the reappearance of the exiled Russian journalist, Arkady Babchenko, in Ukraine - a day after he was supposedly murdered on the orders of the Kremlin.

The Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Star all opt for "You only live twice."

Image copyright EPA

The Star also has a picture of Mr Babchenko under another James Bond-inspired headline: "I think I'll die another day."

Meanwhile, one of Ukraine's biggest selling newspapers, KP, invites experts to weigh up the pros and cons of the operation staged by the country's security service.

Vadim Karasev, from the Institute of Global Strategies, says the main object was to send a message that the Ukranian special services are working and the country is not descending into lawlessness and chaos.

However, political analyst Alexei Yakubin, believes it could backfire - after all, he says, we saw how easily intelligence services can manipulate public opinion.

The Russian paper Izvestia gives wide coverage to critics of the episode. It quotes the head of the Russian Federation of Journalists saying Mr Babchenko "left the profession when he agreed to take part" - he committed professional suicide.

Novaya Gazeyta is known for being critical of the Putin regime and a number of its reporters have been murdered. In an editorial, it concludes that its former employee's deception was justified.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

The Daily Mail highlights energy costs, as SSE becomes the last of the "big six" suppliers to raise its prices in recent weeks.

Analysts say the increases will take £570m a year out of the pockets of consumers who are being ripped off. Experts advise people to switch to smaller energy firms.

SSE tells the paper the rises are caused by higher wholesale energy prices and the cost of delivering government policy initiatives, such as subsidising wind farms, helping vulnerable households and installing smart meters.

'Outrageous attitudes'

The Daily Telegraph leads with the government-backed report exposing sexist attitudes among senior executives at some of Britain's leading businesses.

Ten of the biggest firms have no women on their boards, a situation condemned by ministers as "outrageous".

The paper also criticises what it describes as "antedeluvian" attitudes.

Gender diversity in business leadership, it says, is good for company performance and productivity - and it benefits investors, the wider economy and society as a whole.

According to the Times, France is blocking Britain's attempt to remain part of a European security system that helps to identify foreign criminals and is designed to keep the public safe.

The paper says Britain had initially been confident that its capabilities in law enforcement and intelligence would help to overcome ideological objections, as other member states prioritised security.

'The right thing'

The front of the Daily Express demands an end to what is described as "this Brexit border madness".

The paper says it is seen at first hand how the Swiss manage to avoid a hard border with neighbouring EU countries by using technology and assessing risk.

"Switzerland remains outside the customs union," the paper says, "yet each day 2.1m people, 1.1m million cars and 24,000 lorries cross the border".

The Times welcomes a proposal from the Master of the Rolls, Sir Terence Etherton, that civil proceedings of the Court of Appeal should be streamed live on YouTube, including cases in the Family Division.

Image copyright PA

It will not perhaps make for easy or popular viewing, the paper says, but it is the right thing to do. Justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done.

Parliament should agree to the reform and then get on with opening up the rest of the system in the same way.

Finally, according to the Daily Mail, the head of the Campaign for Real Ale, Tim Page, stepped down on Wednesday night just weeks after members rejected his controversial plans for the group to promote lager as well as ale and cider.

The "revitalisation project" also proposed widening the definition of "pub" to include cafe-style developments and micro-breweries that do not have a bar.