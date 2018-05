Image caption

The Mail splashes with a story claiming two-thirds of health trusts are refusing to give patients cataract surgery unless their eyesight is "deemed sufficiently poor". According to the newspaper, this is despite guidelines by NICE which require trusts to offer the surgery as soon as a patient's quality of life is impaired. The Royal National Institute of Blind People says it is "outraged" - but health trusts say they cannot afford all procedures. Meanwhile, the Mail also takes aim at the BBC for Taylor Swift's appearance at the Biggest Weekend festival.