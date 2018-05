Image caption

The Times leads with the results of its own investigation - which it has referred to the Competition and Markets authority - into High Street chemist Boots. It claims the chain charged the NHS up to £3,220 for a mouthwash, used to treat mouth sores in chemotherapy sufferers, which can cost £93. Walgreen Boots Alliance denied overcharging and said all its businesses fully complied with legal requirements. It said its unlicensed medicines often incurred high overheads as they were bespoke, often ordered at short notice and prices could be affected by availability and the cost of ingredients.