Image caption

The Metro leads with news that a couple obsessed with an ex-Boyzone singer have been found guilty of murdering their French au pair and burning her body in the garden. Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni were convinced Sophie Lionnet was plotting to abuse people in their home, with the help of singer Mark Walton. They tortured Ms Lionnet before her charred body was found at a house in south-west London on 20 September.