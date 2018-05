Image caption

The number of vulnerable homeless people being fined and given criminal convictions for begging and rough sleeping is growing, says the Guardian. The paper reports that local councils are using powers given to them in 2014 by then home secretary Theresa May. The paper cites a case in which a man was jailed for four months for begging. The judge in the case is quoted as saying: "I will be sending a man to prison for asking for food when he was hungry."