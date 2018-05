Image caption

Writing for the Guardian Tim Adams says, once under way, weddings "have a gift for erasing the stresses of the weeks leading up to them". He says the "Kardashian potential" of the wider Markle clan "disappeared like the morning mist that was over the meadows of the Windsor Great Park". The paper also leads with a warning from the United Nations that Britain's reputation is at risk over plans that would "significantly weaken" environmental protections after Brexit.