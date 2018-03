Image caption

Jeremy Corbyn also makes the front page of the Mail on Sunday. The paper reports the Labour leader is facing a fresh revolt from female MPs within the party over allegations Labour failed to act when a male MP was accused of domestic violence. The male politician allegedly used violence against his wife on several occasions, the paper reports. According to the newspaper, Labour sources denied the party had failed to act and said the leader's office had taken "every opportunity" to try to deal with the allegations.