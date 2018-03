Image caption

Space is the "new frontier" in Brexit negotiations, says the Financial Times. It leads on Theresa May's "last ditch efforts" to stop Britain being frozen out of Europe's Galileo satellite project. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson reportedly "hit the roof" when told the EU was preparing to lock the UK out of the project in order to protect "security elements" in the programme. The paper says the move by Brussels would put at risk "hundreds of millions of pounds of contracts in the coming months".