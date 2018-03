Image caption

The Financial Times leads on news that the US Federal Reserve lifted short-term interest rates and forecast rates as its new chairman Jay Powell responds to stronger economic growth at home and abroad. In domestic news the paper claims Cambridge University "resorted to external arbitration" with Dr Aleksandr Kogan, the academic who developed a Facebook survey which was used to harvest the data of 50 million users in work for Cambridge Analytica. The article says academics raised questions about the use of Cambridge University research to develop an app which could be used commercially.