Image caption

The Daily Telegraph is less positive than the Metro and the i, saying that Prime Minister Theresa May faces a backlash over a perceived "abject betrayal" of Britain's fisherman as a result of the agreement paper. The paper currently says the UK will still be under the EU's Common Fisheries Policy until the end of 2020. Jacob Rees-Mogg and other Eurosceptic rebels will protest that part of the agreement by throwing fish into the River Thames next to Parliament over the alleged "sell-out".