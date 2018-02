Image caption

The Times reveals the name of a Russian oligarch and former friend of President Putin, who had been granted anonymity in a divorce case on grounds his wealth and status made him at risk of "kidnap or attack". His anonymity has been waivered after a legal battle was brought by the Times. The paper reports Arkady Rotenberg is barred from coming to the UK under EU sanctions so had argued he could not pay his former wife because his assets were frozen.