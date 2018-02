Image caption

The Financial Times carries a picture of an Oxfam badge on its front page, with the slogan "Love Is Safety" - but the paper leads with a financial story. It reports that Barclays has been charged with unlawful financial assistance over a $3bn loan made to the state of Qatar in November 2008. The paper says this is the second time the Serious Fraud Office has charged the banking group over emergency fundraising from that year.