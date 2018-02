Image caption

Brexit also features on the front of the Daily Telegraph, which says Brexit Secretary David Davis has "hit back" after the transition period comments from Michel Barnier. Meanwhile, the paper's main story reports that a government minister has insisted the two British jihadists captured in Syria should not be sent to Guantanamo Bay. Tobias Ellwood told the paper that Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh should face trial in an international war crimes court.