Russians in Britain suspected of corruption are being told to reveal how they live in luxury, the Times reports. The paper says the security minister's plans have come into force this week as part of a crackdown on organised crime. It adds the government estimates about £90bn of illegal cash is being laundered in the UK each year. Minister Ben Wallace told the paper he wanted to take advantage of the awareness harnessed by BBC drama McMafia and officials were prepared to use unexplained-wealth orders to freeze and recover property if assets could not be explained.