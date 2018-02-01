Newspaper headlines: 'Hate-filled killer' and call to cut NHS payouts

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 February 2018
Image caption Metro leads on the murder conviction of Darren Osborne who drove into a crowd of Muslims near a mosque in Finsbury Park, north London. Its headline quotes the police description of Osborne as a "devious, vile and hate-filled" loner.
Image caption The i says the 51 year old became radicalised in a few weeks after watching a TV documentary and reading far-right internet propaganda.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Scotland Yard warned of the proliferation of extreme right-wing material online in the aftermath of the verdict. Its lead story reports that health leaders are calling for victims of medical blunders to receive lower compensation payouts to avoid bankrupting the NHS.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on the result of a poll suggesting 73% of people would be prepared to pay an extra £1 a week to fund the NHS. The paper says 63% of respondents to their survey would be will to pay 1% more in tax.
Image caption The Times refers to pressure on NHS funding in its front page story which reports claims a loophole in the medicine-supply system saw the health service once charged £1,579 for a single pot of specially-made moisturising cream. The paper says payment records reveal the bill sent by the then owner of High Street chain Boots for a product other firms sold for less than £2.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports figures indicating prostate cancer has become a bigger killer than breast cancer in the UK for the first time. The Mail says the disease receives less than half the research funding of breast cancer, with its headline asking: "Is this a case of bias against men?"
Image caption The Daily Express leads on an Australian study which suggests heavy snorers are up to three times more likely to develop dementia. The paper says snoring caused by sleep apnoea restricts oxygen supply to the brain and can damage nerve cells.
Image caption The Financial Times reports the EU is threatening sanctions to prevent the UK from undercutting the continent's economy after Brexit. The measures show the bloc wants "unprecedented safeguards" to counter the risk of Britain slashing taxes or relaxing regulation, says the FT.
Image caption "Who cares wins" is the headline on the front page of the Sun as it reports homeless ex-SAS member Bob Curry has been found a bungalow by his local council in Herefordshire after 400,000 people signed a petition backed by the paper.
Image caption The Daily Star reports it has been revealed the TV producer husband of presenter Holly Willoughby was on the seating plan for the controversial Presidents Club charity dinner. Dan Baldwin has not confirmed he attended the event.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Financial Times front page - 02/02/18