The release of National Archive files provides the Guardian with a fun historical political tale for its front page - and a chance to use a classic black-and-white picture of a giant panda. It says that a 1981 file reveals that Margaret Thatcher once refused to share a transatlantic Concorde flight to Washington with male panda Chia Chia after the US had asked for a loan from London Zoo so that it could be mated with a female. The paper reveals that Thatcher used her "customary blue felt pen" to make her refusal clear.