The Times describes Mr Green's exit as "the biggest resignation of the Westminster sex scandal". The paper says Theresa May felt "deep regret" in asking him to stand down but his conduct fell short of the "high standards" the public demanded. It says the PM will be forced into a cabinet reshuffle. Despite no requirement to have a deputy, she will have to fill his posts as Cabinet Office minister and as chairman on a handful of committees the paper adds.