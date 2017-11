Image caption

The Daily Star focuses on I'm A Celebrity - saying YouTuber Jack Maynard left the reality TV show after it emerged he had asked a 14-year-old girl to send him pictures during an online chat in the past. Maynard, 22, was reported to be 16 at the time and unaware of the girl's age, and his spokeswoman says he chose to depart to defend himself after the story came out.