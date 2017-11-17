The housing shortage makes a number of the front pages, along with the ongoing police investigation into the disappearance of teenager Gaia Pope.

The Metro and the Daily Mail focus on Communities Secretary Sajid Javid, reporting that he blames "baby boomers" for difficulties faced by younger generations trying to join the property ladder.

The i leads on the prime minister's plan to help young people onto the housing ladder by promoting house-building.

The Metro quotes Communities Secretary Sajid Javid blaming older generations for keeping young people out of the market. It says Mr Javid claimed baby boomers oppose new developments while unfairly maligning young people's spending habits.

The Daily Mail also leads on Sajid Javid's comments on the older generation, but also quotes MP Richard Littlejohn blaming the crisis on a rising population.

The FT covers the continuing anti-corruption drive in Saudi Arabia. It reports that the government is demanding suspects hand over huge amounts of wealth in return for their freedom, aiming to replenish falling state funds.

The Express leads on a study that says drinking three to five cups of coffee a day could reduce people's chances of developing cirrhosis or liver cancer by 70%.

The Guardian carries the apology issued by London's Old Vic theatre after 20 allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against its former artistic director, Kevin Spacey.

The Daily Star says the makers of ITV's I'm A Celebrity have orchestrated sexier scenes in this year's series in order to win over fans of Love Island.