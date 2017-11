Image caption

"Readies salted, Gary?" is the question posed by the front page headline on the Sun. It says Match of the Day host - and the face of Walkers Crisps - Gary Lineker has been named in the so-called Paradise Papers over the amount of tax he paid on a home in Barbados. Lineker has since pointed out on Twitter: "I do pay my taxes properly and thoroughly, however hard some will attempt to claim otherwise."