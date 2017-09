Image caption

Prime Minister Theresa May's speech in Florence has been branded as "constructive" by EU members, but some countries are cautious, reports the Financial Times. The paper says the UK will be part of the union until 2021, as Mrs May suggested an "around" two-year transitional period. It adds the main change in 2019 will be that Britain will no longer have a vote in Brussels policy-making. According to the paper, Mrs May also said that Britain would pay 20bn euros into the EU budget - but it added it was only a down payment for the "considerably larger" exit bill to come. Ireland's prime minister, the paper says, did not think the plans were a "game changer" and pro-Brexit MPs argued the UK's exit had been "put on pause".