The Metro reports on the case of security guard Helen Adu who stole a drunk passenger's wallet at Ockendon station in Essex. The paper says her victim was "too much the worse for wear to buy a ticket" and told Adu his Pin number so she could help him, but she did not give his wallet back. It reports Adu, 50, used the man's card 12 times to withdraw £640 and top up her Oyster card. Adu admitted five counts of fraud.