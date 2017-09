Image caption

Boris Johnson and Theresa May are in a "Brexit bill showdown" according to the Telegraph. It says Mr Johnson will tell the prime minister a £30bn divorce settlement is not acceptable and "demand reassurances". The paper reports the foreign secretary is "concerned" the PM will carry on paying the EU during a transition period with some Tory MPs fearing Mr Johnson could take the "catastrophic" decision to resign if Mrs May fails to appease him in her Florence speech. It adds that ministers are prepared for a possible cabinet reshuffle after next month's party conference, which could see Mr Johnson "demoted if he does not step into line". According to the paper, police spoke to the bomb suspect a number of times with the most recent two weeks ago. It also pictures CCTV images 90 minutes before the attack of a male figure holding a supermarket bag.