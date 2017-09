Image caption

Troops have been deployed by Mrs May onto the streets to free up police, the Daily Telegraph reports. It says the device used on the tube train was "packed with shrapnel" and, according to the paper, police think the bomb was detonated prematurely with Westminster station "the intended target". The paper also reports the foreign secretary saying £350m a week sent to Brussels should be redirected to fund the NHS. Writing in the Telegraph, Boris Johnson sets out a vision of Britain post-Brexit, with low taxes and a low regulation economy paying nothing to the EU for access to the single market.