The i leads on news that MPs passed a Labour motion for a "fair pay rise" for NHS workers, after the DUP signalled it would not side with the government whip. Although the vote is non-binding it will put pressure on the government to consider a pay rise, after reports the cap for police and prison officers would be lifted. The DUP has a pact with the Conservatives to give Theresa May a working majority, so the government can pass major legislation.