The Times says Theresa May is being urged by pro-Remain Conservative MPs to sack Brexit minister Steve Baker and Treasury aide Suella Fernandes after they were accused of supporting a letter designed to lock the prime minister into a hard Brexit. "The letter, signed by dozens of Tory MPs, says that Britain should not pay into the EU budget during a transition period and must be able to sign trade deals straight after Brexit in March 2019," explains the Times.