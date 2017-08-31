Newspaper headlines: PM 'no quitter' and memories of the 'people's princess'

By BBC News Staff
  • 31 August 2017
Image caption The Daily Telegraph has the two stories that dominate the papers on its front page. It marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana with the headline "All of us lost somebody that day". It also reports on Theresa May's intention to stay in power to fight the next general election - calling it a "radical departure" for the PM.
Image caption The Guardian leads with the prime minister's interview in which she insisted she was "not a quitter". The paper says Mrs May was keen to stamp her authority on the Conservative Party before a series of tough battles in Parliament this autumn over Brexit.
Image caption The Times says the prime minister wants to stay on to focus on social justice as well as Brexit. The paper says she has been "emboldened" by the lack of a leadership challenge in the aftermath of her "bungled snap election".
Image caption The Financial Times says the prime minister's comments could prompt an early leadership contest as many MPs had expected her to step down following the Brexit negotiations. The paper also has a story about the NHS on its front page, saying it is planning to pay agencies up to £100m to plug staffing gaps.
Image caption The Daily Express also leads on Theresa May, saying she spelt out her mission to give Britain a "brighter future". It says the prime minister has put herself on a collision course with Tory critics.
Image caption The Daily Mail claims Mrs May's declaration could mean she remains prime minister for the next 10 years. The paper says her pledge will "shock Westminster". It also features Prince William's and Prince Harry's "moving return" to see floral tributes to their mother, just like in 1997.
Image caption "UK's world tour for Brexit trade deals" is the lead in the i. It reports that Theresa May's trip to Japan and Boris Johnson's visit to Nigeria are part of the prime minister's plan to strike post-Brexit deals around the globe by "piggy-backing" on the EU's existing agreements.
Image caption The Sun dedicates its front page to Princess Diana, with the headline "She's still the people's princess". It is one of a number of the papers to feature two photographs of Prince William and Prince Harry looking at tributes to their mother - taken 20 years apart.
Image caption "Diana always in our hearts" declares the Metro, which also gives a full page to a photograph of her sons looking at the tributes at Kensington Palace.
Image caption "Harry: All of us lost somebody" is the headline in the Mirror, which says the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death has "heart-rending echoes of 1997" as the princes paid tribute to their mother.
Image caption The Daily Star also features the princes on its front page, along with Theresa May, but it leads on boxer Amir Khan who, it says, is facing one of the biggest divorce payouts in sport.