The UK is in the grip of an "inactivity epidemic", according to the front of the Daily Mail. The newspaper reports that nearly half of adults are failing to go for a brisk walk once a month. Health bosses say 45% of over-16s don't even go on "health boosting" 10 minute walks. Most at risk are those between 40 and 60, according to Public Health England, which says the age group is putting busy lives ahead of health.