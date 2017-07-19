Newspaper headlines: BBC pay prompts gender questions

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 July 2017
Image caption The Guardian says the powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers has said Theresa May should sack any disloyal ministers found to have leaked private details from the cabinet or plotted against her leadership. "Three senior members of the group said May had their full support to re-establish discipline in her team and rejected the idea of a leadership election," reports the Guardian.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the BBC will admit that it has a gender pay problem as the corporation reveals that two-thirds of its highest-paid stars are male. The BBC publishes its annual report on Wednesday, including the names of top talent earning more than £150,000.
Image caption As the Daily Mail puts it: "Pay panic at the BBC." The paper says stars have been warned to expect public anger over huge salaries and there will also be allegations of sexism.
Image caption The i says Director General Tony Hall promised to end the gender pay gap by 2020, as the corporation was forced to reveal wages.
Image caption The Times reports that fees for using credit and debit cards will be banned in a move that could save shoppers £500m a year. New Treasury rules, says the Times, will stop retailers from adding hidden charges at the checkout, a practice that particularly drives up the cost of goods and services online. This front page has been altered for editorial reasons.
Image caption The Sun pictures what it says is a 6ft by 5ft cell for misbehaving children at a school in Bedfordshire. The local council says the room was created for a particular pupil with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Image caption The Metro reports on a court case in which it is alleged that a police helicopter was used to film naked sunbathers, naturists and swingers having sex. Two South Yorkshire Police officers and two pilots all deny misconduct in a public office.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on the same story, saying a swinger couple "put on a show" for a police constable friend.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that it has been revealed that avoiding middle-aged spread dramatically reduces the risk of diabetes. "The warning comes after a major review of 120,000 adults by US scientists," continues the Express.
Image caption The Financial Times' front page features the face of author Jane Austen, who appears on the new polymer £10 note.

