Newspaper headlines: Brexit rows and the first female Doctor

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 July 2017
Image caption The Metro says Chancellor Philip Hammond is conflicting with some fellow ministers, who he accuses of trying to undermine him because of his Brexit strategy.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also leads on the supposed rift between Mr Hammond and his cabinet colleagues - one of whom accuses the chancellor of trying to "frustrate" Brexit.
Image caption City AM says that Brexit Secretary David Davis has urged the cabinet to "get down to business" amid reports of infighting over differing approaches to the talks.
Image caption The i says the cabinet is in "chaos" as Brexit talks resume.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that Mr Hammond has called for a two-year transition deal to cushion the effect of Brexit on business.
Image caption The Guardian says an academic report warns that the government has little idea how it will replace decades of EU regulation on food and agriculture and ministers are "sleepwalking" towards unsafe and expensive food supplies.
Image caption The Daily Mirror accuses Mr Hammond of being a "hypocrite" for saying public workers are "overpaid", and claims he makes £10,000 a month renting out property.
Image caption The Daily Mail says trials are under way across England to see if video consultations on smartphone apps could replace ambulances for thousands of "lower priority" 999 calls.
Image caption The Times says Britain is spending hundreds of millions of pounds on fighter jets that will be unable to function properly because of defence cuts. The Ministry of Defence says the jets will be a "formidable fighting force" and the programme is on time and within costs.
Image caption The Daily Express says 1.2m more migrants will head to Britain if it does not cut all ties with the EU.
Image caption Almost all the front pages feature a prominent picture of new Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, and the Sun leads on the story that the former Broadchurch actress kept the news that she would be the first female Doctor a secret for months.
Image caption The Daily Star says a Love Island contestant is in a "sex plot" to win the TV show.

