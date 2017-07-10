Newspaper headlines: Conservative MP's 'N-word shame'

By BBC News Staff
  • 10 July 2017
Image caption "Tory MP's N-word shame" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror, which is among the papers to lead on racist language used by Anne Marie Morris during a discussion about Brexit. The paper quotes Lib Dem leader Tim Farron as saying the Newton Abbott MP "must resign".
Image caption The Metro also leads on the Conservative MP's remarks, noting that she later apologised for the comments, which she said were "unintentional". Prime Minister Theresa May said she "immediately" asked for the MP to be suspended from the party and described the language as "completely unacceptable".
Image caption The future of the education system is at "substantial" risk because of the public sector pay cap, the body which advises ministers on teacher pay has told the government, reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a cabinet split after ministers announced on Monday that pay rises for teachers in England and Wales would remain capped at 1%, the paper reports.
Image caption Mrs May has been accused of "insulting" teachers with the 1% pay rise - an offer that was made in spite of pressure from some Tory MPs, the Labour Party and trade unions to lift the pay cap, the Guardian reports. The paper quotes Labour as saying the government is causing a "recruitment crisis" in schools by holding down pay.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Times says ministers are considering scrapping a programme to offer hundreds more free school meals, as they struggle to fund a manifesto promise to boost education budgets by £4bn. The paper says Education Secretary Justine Greening is also considering winding down or abandoning plans to create more free schools.
Image caption The judge in the case of baby Charlie Gard has "dismissed" interventions from US President Donald Trump and the Pope, the Daily Mail says. Mr Justice Francis told the High Court only "dramatic and new" evidence could make him change his mind over his ruling in April that life support should be ended for Charlie, an 11-month-old whose rare health condition has left him severely brain damaged.
Image caption Sarah Ferguson was "blasted" for hosting a party for ex-footballer David Beckham's daughter, Harper, at Buckingham Palace "behind the Queen's back", says the Sun. The paper says the tea party was held in the Duchess of York's ex-husband Prince Andrew's private suite while the Queen was in Scotland.
Image caption There's good news for caffeine addicts on the front page of the Daily Express. The paper reports that drinking three cups of coffee a day could lead to a longer and healthier life, according to a new study.
Image caption "Millions of carers go five years without a day off" is the front page headline of the i. The paper quotes a charity as saying that one in four unpaid carers are now at "breaking point".
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star reports that Love Island's Jonny Mitchell was in "crisis talks" over quitting the show after fellow contestant Tyla Carr "ditched him" for being "too dull".