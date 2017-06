Image caption

An investigation by the Times claims that leaked emails reveal fireproof cladding planned for Grenfell Tower was downgraded to save £293,000 as housing officials demanded "good costs" to satisfy council bosses. The council said it was willing to approve significant increases in the overall project based on the advice received from the management company that was responsible for specifying and delivering the project, and ensuring that the building met the necessary and current building regulations. The BBC has not seen the emails.