Newspaper headlines: Jeremy Corbyn says he will be 'PM in six months'

By BBC News Staff
  • 25 June 2017
Image caption Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis says Jeremy Corbyn told him he will be prime minister "in six months", according to the Metro. The Labour leader also reportedly said he would scrap the Trident nuclear weapons system.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with news that Brexit Secretary David Davis has guaranteed British tourists will get free health cover while travelling in the EU, even after the UK leaves the union.
Image caption Jailed criminals from EU countries will be repatriated after Brexit, according to the Times. The paper says just 44 EU criminals were deported in 2015.
Image caption On its front page, the Daily Mail says Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has been accused of exploiting the Grenfell Tower fire after saying its victims were "murdered by political decisions".
Image caption The i reports that 60 samples of cladding tested from tower blocks across the country - in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire - are unsafe.
Image copyright Alex Regan
Image caption The Daily Mirror also highlights news that all 60 cladding samples tested for fire safety have failed current regulations.
Image caption Russian hackers have been deemed "the most likely culprit" of a cyber attack which targeted 90 parliamentary accounts, according to The Guardian.
Image caption The Financial Times leads with news that the Italian government will provide up to 17 billion euros to cover loan losses from some mid-sized banks.
Image caption An 8ft shark was "euthanised" at a tourist beach in Majorca after being caught, according to The Sun. The shark was already injured.
Image caption The Daily Express claims that migrants "trying to sneak" into Britain are caught every 10 minutes.
Image caption EastEnders and Human Traffic actor Danny Dyer has returned home to his wife after an alleged affair with Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, according to the Daily Star.

