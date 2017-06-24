Newspaper headlines: 'I wanted out' says Prince Harry

By BBC News Staff
  • 24 June 2017
Image caption The Mail on Sunday leads on an exclusive interview with Prince Harry, in which he apparently says he considered quitting his role in the Royal family, but stayed for the sake of his grandmother.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says that politicians could be exposed to blackmail after a cyber attack was launched against MPs' email accounts.
Image caption The Sunday Express attacks Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for attending Glastonbury festival instead of attending an Armed Forces Day celebration on Saturday.
Image caption The Sunday Times also leads on the cyber attack on Westminster email accounts, claiming that more than 10,000 people were told to change their passwords after a "sustained and determined" attempt to break into accounts.
Image caption The Observer claims that the government is u-turning on a "controversial" police to relax fire safety standards in newly-built schools in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror reveals that former Britain's Got Talent contestant and singer Susan Boyle has been "terrorised by a group" of up to 15 teenagers.
Image caption The Sunday People leads with the story of a mother who was allegedly sexually abused by a waiter while she was on holiday in Marmaris, Turkey.
Image caption The Sunday Star says that former Hollyoaks actress and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Stephanie Davis has called the police after "a sex tape was leaked online".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning